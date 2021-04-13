Waco PD search woods near local junior high school for armed suspects

By Vivian Roach | Desk Editor

Two men abandoned a vehicle and ran following an attempted traffic stop on Orchard Lane Monday afternoon, according to Waco PD Officer Garen Bynum said.

Later reports revealed it was actually three suspects. Suspects were believed to be armed with a handgun and a rifle.

Authorities on ground and in the air searched a wooded area near La Vega Junior High School at Orchard Lane and Loop 340 where they thought the suspects might be.

At the time of the incident, Aracely Salazar, receptionist for La Vega Junior High School, said they had been on self-lockdown starting around 1 p.m. after authorities suggested anyone in the area to stay inside since the suspects may have been dangerous.

“We’re just waiting for the police to lift [the self-lockdown],” Salazar said. “They’re in their classes working on work, everybody is just staying in one class, they’re not letting them rotate [classes].”

The lockdown was later lifted and children were allowed to return home as normal.

As of 6 p.m. Monday, the suspects have yet to be apprehended. The local police advised residents to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity to 911.