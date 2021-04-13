Baylor takes first at Lone Star Invitational, take home sixth tournament win of season

By Jarrod Leicher | Reporter

Baylor women’s golf finished in first place on Tuesday at the Lone Star Invitational. This is the Bears’ sixth tournament win of this season and with a 54-hole total 38-under-par 826, a school record.

The Bears beat their score from seven weeks ago by 14 strokes when they came in first place scoring a 24-under-par 840. The runner-up in the match, SMU, was 33 shots behind Baylor at the end of the third day, with the Bears finishing with a single-round school record in the opening round shooting a 23-under 265.

Five Bears finished in the top 10 of the tournament with Hannah Karg finishing highest at third place with a 9-under 207. Tied for the lead at one point, her final round score was a 1-under 71.

Gurleen Kaur led the field with the most birdies out of the 39 players with 19 total birdies including nine in the final round and six straight in that round. Kaur’s final round score of 5-under 67 was the Bears’ best round and pushed her into fourth place at 8-under 208.

Rosie Belsham finished tied for seventh at 5-under 211 and shot 3-under 69 on Tuesday. Britta Snyder joined Belsham and tied for seventh place after her final round of 1-under 71.

Elodie Chapelet placed 10th finishing at 2-under 214 and a final round of even-par 72. Nina Lang shot 6-over 78 in the final round to tie for 17th place at 4-over 220.

“We’re where we need to be. We needed competition, we needed a win,” head coach Jay Goble said. “Everything that we wanted to accomplish this week, we did. Throwing in an individual tournament round record is pretty big as well. I believe this should do nothing but give them confidence moving into this weekend and postseason.”

Baylor will head to the Big 12 Championship this Sunday through Tuesday at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, where they will be a top seeded team.