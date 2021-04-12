Students seek out coffee shop study spots

By Jillian Veldey | Reporter

With finals quickly approaching, students seek out their favorite coffee shops to double as study spots to hunker down in.

In Waco, there are almost as many coffee shops as there are churches, making it easy for students to find an atmosphere most conducive to their best mode of studying.

Littleton Colo., senior Brittany Brown said her favorite place to study is Magnolia Press because of its overall ambiance.

“There is a lot of natural lighting so it’s easy to study for consecutive hours,” Brown said. “Plus, the lattes are so good.”

Magnolia Press Coffee Co. is a large coffee shop on Eighth street that is an extension of Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Market. The more spacious nature of Magnolia Press provides a space where students can feel confident that they will be able to get a table, so they don’t waste study time driving from place to place looking for open tables.

Another option that attracts students is Fabled Bookshop and Cafe. Dallas junior Meghan Kittleson said she likes to study there because it feels homey, which helps her feel comfortable to be able to only focus on her work.

“The coffee is amazing,” Kittleson added. “It is such a quaint and unique place.”

Fabled Bookshop and Café is located on Fourth street close to Ninfa’s in downtown Waco. Fabled offers an intimate setting where students said they feel motivated to get their work done.

Tyler masters candidate Grayson Faulconer said his tried and true study spot is Dichotomy Coffee and Spirits.

“Ever since freshman year of undergrad I have always enjoyed studying at Dichotomy,” Faulconer said. “The environment really helps me focus because it’s nice inside but also kind of plain so I don’t get distracted and can just concentrate on my work.”

Dichotomy Coffee and Spirits is on Austin avenue in downtown Waco and offers a variety of coffee and spirits along with daily pastries and food. Dichotomy also has a variety of seating so students can spread out or meet with a group for a project or study group.

A different option which many people might overlook is Mamaka. Houston junior Sydney Lewis said she likes this place because it is open and airy and the access to outside helps her feel less anxious and stressed.

“A lot of people don’t really know that Mamaka serves coffee which is a bummer because it’s so good,” Lewis said. “I love that I can sit on the benches outside and enjoy the nice weather while also getting my work done.”

Mamaka Bowls is known for its acai bowls, but it also serves drip coffee, cappuccinos, lattes, mochas, chai teas and craft drinks. Mamaka has indoor and outdoor seating, providing students options to decide what will best help them study.

Fort Mitchell senior Lauren Ratliff said her favorite spot to study is Common Grounds because it feels comfortable to her.

“I think Common Grounds is such a regular place for Baylor kids that you can’t not love it,” Ratliff said. “It just feels familiar going there because I’ve been going since freshman year. I also love how big their menu is.”

Common Grounds is a place where students can enjoy coffee and food from William Hoyt Bagels.

Regardless of where you choose to hibernate during finals, Waco has plenty of options to best suit your studying needs.