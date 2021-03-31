Lariat TV News Today, I-35 construction update, Baylor engagements and men’s basketball headed to March Madness Final Four

This week on Lariat TV News Today, we have the latest update on the I-35 construction and what you should know before you hit the road.

We also have a story about two Baylor students who are joining LGBTQ students around the US and filing a lawsuit to seek “safety” and “justice” for the oppression they say they’ve faced.

In sports, we will take a look at the Baylor men’s basketball team as they take a trip to the Final Four for the first time in 71 years.

