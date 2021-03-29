Job hunt continues to thrive

By Jillian Veldey | Reporter

Many Baylor students facing the job market after graduation are concerned that the pandemic has made the job market much more competitive. But according to the Baylor Career Center, that concern

is unwarranted.

In the past, about 86% of Baylor students received jobs or started graduate programs shortly after graduation, according to Baylor Magazine. Currently, that number is not much different.

Shelby Cefaratti-Bertin, marketing and communications coordinator for the Baylor Career Center, said students thinking there aren’t jobs available is a

huge misconception.

“A lot of students have accepted the misleading fact that there are no jobs available,” Cefaratti-Bertin said. “That is absolutely not true … Eighty-three percent of students who work with our department have a job within 90 days of graduation.”

Another resource students are utilizing to help find jobs are the career fairs, which are held virtually during COVID-19.

Chloe French, 2020 Baylor graduate, said the resources Baylor offers were essential in finding her current job.

“I went to one of the career fairs, met with a recruiter where she sent over my information and set me up with some interviews,”

French said.

Justin Ziaja, another 2020 Baylor graduate, said the university’s resources helped him enter the workforce during a pandemic.

“I recommend scheduling an appointment with the Career Center. When you meet with them, you are able to review your resume to get help to make it stronger and better, get preparation for interview questions as well as getting career management advice,” Ziaja said.

Talking to current professors about jobs is another tool Ziaja recommends.

“I was able to get a better insight into what employers are looking for,” Ziaja said.

Despite the pressures surrounding finding employment, Baylor lecturer of journalism, public relations and new media Matthew Brammer’s advice is simple: Do what you love.

“Find what really lights your fire,” Brammer said. “Focus on your strengths. Forget about your weaknesses.”