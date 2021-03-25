Robots on display at Women’s Council event

By Matti Pennington | Reporter

Dr. Scott Koziol will lead a virtual robotics demonstration to raise money for the Baylor University’s Women’s Council scholarships Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Those who attend will get a special behind-the-scenes look at one of Baylor’s robotics labs, participate in a hands-on robotics activity and learn more about the way robots operate.

“The Baylor Alumni Team pivoted to virtual events last Spring, and the events have been amazing,” Amy Armstrong, associate vice president of alumni engagement for the organization, said. “We strive to bring as many different topics as we can so there is something for everyone.”

The Baylor University Women’s Council is a group filled with alumna, parents of students and supporters of Baylor University. Members help out students through the financial support of Baylor University Women’s Council scholarships. With COVID-19, they have had to get creative raising money.

“The Baylor family has continued to be very generous throughout the past year,” Armstrong said. “Many of our students faced challenges during the pandemic and the Baylor family stepped up to provide emergency help.”

Nancy Minter Garland, lead volunteer from the Baylor Women’s Council of Waco for the event, came up with the idea of a virtual robotics demonstration. Garland has been working to organize and plan this event with Koziol.

Koziol is an assistant chair and associate professor of electrical and computer engineering. At the Baylor Research and Innovation Collaborative, Koziol has a lab filled with flying robots, robotic arms, unmanned ground vehicles and more in his lab.

“I’m excited at the opportunity to share with people about robotics,” Koziol said. “It would be a wonderful outcome if in some way my talk could help inspire some young people to look into engineering and science for a future career.”

To be fully prepared for the two-person robotics activity, participants will need a marker or pen, 25 pieces of paper, notecard or index cards and a large enough room to lay out all the paper.

Viewers must be 8 years of age or older to register to join. When registering to join each person is asked to donate $5 to the Baylor Women’s Council scholarship.

“We would love for everyone to donate, but those who cannot donate can still join the Zoom,” Garland said.“We opened it up many ages and nationwide so everyone can learn more about autonomous robots.”

With the event being online viewers can join from anywhere.

“These events give us an opportunity to connect with Baylor alumni and friends beyond the areas we normally travel or where we host in-person events,” Armstrong said. “When things are back to normal, we will be sure to continue offering virtual events.”