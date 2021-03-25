Lariat TV News Today, historic commission report, free farmers market and softball family feature

This week on Lariat TV News, we have everything you need to know regarding the historic commission’s report and hear directly from students who were on the committee.

Starting March 29th every adult in Texas will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and we’ll share what this means for you.

In sports, we’ll have an exclusive interview with basketball analyst and NCAA correspondent, Andy Katz about the history behind March Madness brackets.

To get a behind-the-scenes look at our reporter’s coverage head to our Instagram @BaylorLTVN.