Lariat Athlete Spotlight: Andy Thomas

By DJ Ramirez | Sports Editor

Baylor baseball’s super senior Andy Thomas is the winner of this week’s Spotlight Athlete after the veteran catcher went 8-for-15 with three RBI and a home run against Texas last weekend.

“My swing feels really locked in right now. I feel like I’m handling the bat really well,” Thomas said after hitting his fifth homer of the season on Saturday.

After his clutch performance against the Longhorns, Thomas was named the Bobby Bragan Slugger of the Week on Wednesday. The senior has scored 24 runs on 27 hits this season with 24 RBI and four doubles. The veteran has been consistent at the plate, something that is aided by his experience.

“That’s one of the great things about older guys — they have a lot of swings in their memory bank,” head coach Steve Rodriguez said. “Andy is the perfect guy for that. He gets good pitches to hit, and he lays good swings on them, and he has been exactly what we’ve been hoping for by a super senior.”

The backstop has also had a mostly stellar season behind the plate, leading the conference with nine runners caught stolen.

Thomas and the Bears will be taking on Big 12 rival TCU in conference play this weekend in Fort Worth.