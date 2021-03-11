Lariat TV News Today, I-35 construction halfway point, COVID-19 stimulus package and Big 12 tournament update

On Lariat TV News Today, we have the latest on the I-35 construction project and what you need to know before you hit the newly constructed roads.

Plus we talk to a Baylor economics professor about the stimulus bill and whether or not you can expect to see a $1,400 check in your bank account.

In sports, we take a look at what this weekend’s Big 12 tournament looks like for both the men’s and women’s basketball teams, as well as which players are taking home all-conference honors.

