Lariat Athlete Spotlight: MaCio Teague

By Will Chamblee | Sports Writer

MaCio Teague is our Lariat Spotlight Athlete of the Week. The senior guard from Cincinnati, Ohio, turned in a brilliant 35-point performance Sunday against No. 18 Texas Tech on senior night where he hit 10 threes, a Baylor school record.

“I knew MaCio was going to have a special game, because he felt in shoot-around the hoop was super big from the jump,” senior forward Mark Vital said about Teague’s performance on Sunday.

Since transferring to Baylor his junior year from UNC Asheville, Teague has been integral to Baylor’s success, posting a 45-5 record as a starter during his two years at Baylor. This season, Teague has averaged 15.7 points and 4.1 rebounds per game and has shot an efficient 48% from the field.

Teague was named as one of the five finalists for the 2021 Jerry West Award, which is given to the top shooting guard in the nation by the Basketball Hall of Fame, for his stellar play this season.

Teague and Baylor basketball will be in action on Thursday against Kansas State at 1:30 p.m. in Kansas City, Mo. The game will be televised on ESPN/ESPN2.