WT breaks win streak with loss to UT

By Will Chamblee | Sports Writer

No. 15 Baylor women’s tennis fell short for the second time this season against No. 2 Texas 6-1 on Saturday at the Hurd Tennis Center.

It was a tough afternoon for the Bears, as they struggled to get anything going against the dominant Longhorns, who are 10-1 on the season. While usually conference rivals, this match will only count as a non-conference win for Texas.

The Longhorns made quick work of Baylor on the doubles court, winning 6-1 on court one and 6-2 on court three to take a 1-0 lead. Texas doubled their advantage on the singles court, as No. 66-ranked Peyton Stearns beat Baylor’s Mel Krywoj in the first singles match 6-3, 6-1.

Baylor and senior Livia Kraus showed some fight, however, as Kraus beat Texas’ Kylie Collins 6-3, 6-1 in the No. 5 single’s spot. Kraus has been on a tear this season, boasting a 10-0 record on the singles court this season.

“I am very proud of how it went today,” Kraus said. “For tomorrow, we just have to bounce back, learn from today, and every single match come out tomorrow and do it better. There is a lot we can improve moving forward, especially when we play Texas again in Big 12 matchups.”

Texas’ No. 5 Anna Turati played well, winning 6-2, 6-1 over Baylor’s Jessica Hinojosa, which is typical for the senior from Italy who is considered one of the best in the nation. Despite this, Baylor still had a chance to come away with a win on Saturday, as they took the other three singles matches to the third set.

The Bears would fall just short in all three of the matches, however, unable to break the formidable Longhorns in the all-important set. Alicia Herrero Linana came the closest of the three. The junior from Spain played magnificently against no. 94 Lulu Sun, but in heartbreaking fashion lost the third set tiebreaker 7-4.

“I think today was a tough match for all of us. I’m proud of the girls, they came out and fought on every single point,” Kraus said. “Especially in the last three matches, they were so tight, and the girls left it all out there.”

Baylor women’s tennis won’t have long to dwell on the loss, as they return to action at noon on Sunday against Texas Tech in another non-conference matchup at the Hurd Tennis Center.