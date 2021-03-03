Baylor golf finishes No. 11 in men’s, women’s tournaments this week

By Jarrod Leicher | Reporter

Baylor men’s and women’s golf both finished No. 11 at the Women’s Gamecock Intercollegiate and the Men’s Cabo Collegiate Wednesday. The women’s team finished with a 54-hole total 26-over-par 890, while the men’s team finished with a 54-hole total 27-over-par 891.

In the final round, the men carded a 5-over 293 at TPC San Antonio on The Oaks Course. The women carded in the final round a 7-over 295 at Columbia Country Club.

The No. 1 Lady Bears, who came into the week with five wins under their belt this season, finished in front of No. 16 Arkansas, North Carolina, No. 34 Tennessee, No. 41 Kentucky, No. 44 Furman, No. 15 Florida and Texas A&M. Eight of the 10 teams that finished in front of Baylor were top-25 ranked teams, with six of them in the top-15.

The best round of the day for Baylor went to freshman Britta Snyder, who carded a 2-under 70 in the final round and tied for 34th at 6-over 222. Junior Gurleen Kaur had the best finish for Baylor in a tie for 15th place at 2-over 218 with a final round 2-over 74.

Freshman Hannah Karg shot 3-over 75 in the final round to tie for 51st place at 9-over 225, and senior Elodie Chapelet earned BU’s final counting score at 4-over 76 to tie for 80th place at 16-over 232. Freshman Rosie Belsham tied for 56th place at 10-over 226 with a final round of 5-over 77.

At the Cabo Collegiate, where the men played, No. 27 Baylor finished in front of No. 23 Houston, UC Berkeley, No. 30 Stanford, Abilene Christian and Rice. Eight of the 10 teams scoring lower than the Bears are top-25 ranked, including six top-10 ranked teams.

Leading the Bears in both the final round and tournament total, second-year freshman Johnny Keefer posted a 2-under 70 to finish tied for 13th place at 1-over 217. Sophomore Brandon Hoff shot 1-over 73 in the final round to finish tied for 56th place at 12-over 228, while senior Colin Kober finished the final round 2-over 74 to tie for 36th place at 8-over 224.

Freshman Tyler Isenhart completed the final round 4-over 76 and tied for 56th with a round total 12-over 228. Junior Ryan Grider finished the final round with the same 4-over 76 as Isenhart but tied for 53rd carding at 11-over 227. Competing individually, freshman Luke Dossey tied for 79th with a final round score 2-over 74 and a tournament total 20-over 236.

The Lady Bears will hit the road for their next tournament from March 19-21 at the MountainView Collegiate at The Preserve Golf Club in Saddlebrook, Ariz. The Baylor men’s team returns to action at the Texas Invitational on March 15-16 at UT Golf Club in Austin.