School of Education’s leadership center clarifies its title

By Jillian Veldey | Reporter

The formerly known Baylor School of Education’s Center for Christian Education recently changed its name to Baylor Center for School Leadership (BCSL) after confusion regarding what the center was called.

Christian education is often associated with Sunday school, which is not what the intention of the BCSL is. According to the BCSL website, the center exists to “equip Christians for collective leadership that catalyzes excellence in faith-based, independent, and public schools.”

Dr. Matt Thomas, executive director of the Center for School Leadership, said, although the name is changing, the values held in the school of education are not.

“Be assured our mission and aim will not change, nor will the centrality of the Christian faith be diminished in any way,” Dr. Tomas said in a blog post on the School of Education website. “In fact, this name change will enhance our ability to serve Christian schools and Christian leaders.”

The BCSL believes that this new name will better suit and help facilitate its overall mission. The BCSL is still proudly Christian and determined to equip students to teach at a high level in any religious or secular setting.

Master’s candidate Michael Edwards said he wasn’t aware that the center switched its name, but thinks that, in a way, the new name is also misleading.

“I likely wouldn’t connect it with being in the school of education or with Christian guidance,” Edwards said.

However, the intent of the new name is to help students have a better understanding of what the center provides and how to utilize its services.

Dr. Jon Eckert, Baylor Copple Professor in Christian School Leadership and the academic leader for the BCSL said that he feels confident in the Baylor School of Education’s ability to prepare students for the future.

“We have worked with some of the most effective Christian leaders, both teachers, and administrators, across diverse school contexts this past year,” Dr. Eckert said in a blog post on the School of Education website. “Through unprecedented challenges, they have led with humility, grace, and boldness. Now with the launch of Baylor’s MA in school leadership this June and the work of the BCSL, Baylor is the best place in the U.S. to catalyze school improvement for leaders who are grounded in Christ.”

Carrollton junior Emily Blackwell, an elementary education major, said she feels like leadership is truly emphasized in the teaching program.

“Baylor education students do have to take a leadership class… [our program] really focuses on us being leaders since we are so important in shaping the next generation,” Blackwell said.