Lariat Athlete Spotlight: Britta Snyder

By Marquis Cooley | Reporter

Freshmen golfer Britta Snyder is our Lariat Spotlight Athlete of the Week. The two-time Iowa Golfer of the Year led Baylor women’s golf to a win at the ICON Invitational at the Golf Club of Houston on Tuesday to give the team their fifth straight tournament win, becoming the first program in Big 12 Conference history to do so.

Snyder earned her second top-3 finish of the season by taking third place at 10-under 206 following a final round of 4-under 68, including six birdies. She tied the school-record with a 7-under 65 in Monday’s second round, and her 10-under marked the fourth-best 54-hole score relative to par in program history.

Head Coach Jay Goble said that he wasn’t surprised by what he called Snyder’s “breakout” performance.

“As she normally does, (Snyder) goes out and makes a ton of birdies, pitched in for an eagle on No. 10 yesterday,” Goble said. “So, it was a pretty special week for her.”

Snyder is currently ranked 32nd in the NCAA according to Golfstat.

The team will look to win their sixth straight at their next tournament on March 1 at the South Carolina Invitational in Columbia, S.C.