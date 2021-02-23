No.1 women’s golf breaks Big 12 record, win fifth consecutive tournament

Britta Snyder, Gurleen Kaur, Rosie Belsham, Hannah Karg and Elodie Chapelet pose with the team's trophy after winning their fifth straight tournament of the season. Photo courtesy of Baylor Athletics

By Jarrod Leicher | Reporter

No. 1 Baylor Women’s golf placed first by five strokes in the ICON invitational at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, breaking a Big 12 record and becoming the first team in the conference’s 25 years to win five consecutive tournament titles.

The women finished the 54-hole match 24-under-par for a total of 840. They remain undefeated this season at 5-0 in tournaments against 13 top-50 ranked teams and five top 17-ranked teams.

Freshman Britta Snyder had a third place finish, making it her second top-three finish of the season, finishing 10-under with a 206 score. Snyder finished the final round 4-under 68 with six birdies. On Monday’s round, she finished 7-under 65 tying the school record for lowest round, and her 10-under score is the fourth best 54-hole score in program history.

Following Snyder, freshman Rosie Belsham finished tied for fifth with 8-under 208 after a final round shooting 3-under 69. Belsham’s 208 tied the ninth best score in program history.

Senior Elodie Chapelet finished tied for 19th place at even-par 216 and also shot 3-under 69 in the final round. Matching their scores of 2-under 70 in the final round, senior Gurleen Kaur finished at 1-under 215 tied for 16th place, and freshman Hannah Karg ended the tournament tied for 26th at 1-over 217.

The five players in the lineup had a total of 25 birdies in the final round and over 57 birdies for the entire 54 holes.

Freshman Nina Lang competed as an individual and tied for 32nd place shooting 3-over 219 after having a final round of 2-over 74. Junior Diane Baillieux tied for 61st at 12-over 228, and junior Jordan Shackelford finished 76th at 29-over 245, both also competing individually.

The Lady Bears will play next on March 1-3 at the Gamecock Intercollegiate at the Columbia Country Club in Columbia, S.C., where they will try for their sixth consecutive win.

