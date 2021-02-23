No.1 women’s golf breaks Big 12 record, win fifth consecutive tournament

By Jarrod Leicher | Reporter

No. 1 Baylor Women’s golf placed first by five strokes in the ICON invitational at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, breaking a Big 12 record and becoming the first team in the conference’s 25 years to win five consecutive tournament titles.

The women finished the 54-hole match 24-under-par for a total of 840. They remain undefeated this season at 5-0 in tournaments against 13 top-50 ranked teams and five top 17-ranked teams.

Freshman Britta Snyder had a third place finish, making it her second top-three finish of the season, finishing 10-under with a 206 score. Snyder finished the final round 4-under 68 with six birdies. On Monday’s round, she finished 7-under 65 tying the school record for lowest round, and her 10-under score is the fourth best 54-hole score in program history.

Following Snyder, freshman Rosie Belsham finished tied for fifth with 8-under 208 after a final round shooting 3-under 69. Belsham’s 208 tied the ninth best score in program history.

Senior Elodie Chapelet finished tied for 19th place at even-par 216 and also shot 3-under 69 in the final round. Matching their scores of 2-under 70 in the final round, senior Gurleen Kaur finished at 1-under 215 tied for 16th place, and freshman Hannah Karg ended the tournament tied for 26th at 1-over 217.

The five players in the lineup had a total of 25 birdies in the final round and over 57 birdies for the entire 54 holes.

Freshman Nina Lang competed as an individual and tied for 32nd place shooting 3-over 219 after having a final round of 2-over 74. Junior Diane Baillieux tied for 61st at 12-over 228, and junior Jordan Shackelford finished 76th at 29-over 245, both also competing individually.

The Lady Bears will play next on March 1-3 at the Gamecock Intercollegiate at the Columbia Country Club in Columbia, S.C., where they will try for their sixth consecutive win.