Baylor basketball postpones more games due to inclement weather

Harper Mayfield | Sports Writer

On the heels of a COVID-19 hiatus, Baylor men’s basketball will have to take another break, this time due to inclement weather. The Bears will be back on the court on Tuesday, Feb. 23 to face off with Iowa State.

Baylor was forced to postpone home games against TCU on Feb. 6, Texas Tech on Feb. 12, West Virginia on Feb. 16 and Oklahoma State on Feb. 20 in addition to road games at Oklahoma on Feb. 10 and at West Virginia on Feb. 15.

The home matchup with West Virginia has been rescheduled, now set for Thursday, Feb. 25. The Big 12 is working with other teams to reschedule other games. Tickets for the original home game against WVU will be valid for the new date.

Baylor’s other six games that have yet to be rescheduled could fall in an open week between Monday, March 1 and Sunday, March 7. While that window allows for the playing of some games, all six will not be able to be scheduled.

Women’s basketball has also had schedule adjustments due to weather, as they’ll postpone their Feb. 17 home game against West Virginia.

The Baylor men and women remain at No. 2 and No. 7 in the nation, respectively. The men’s team has matched the program’s best start in history, at 17-0 through this point in the season. The Bears won their most recent game, an 83-69 victory over No. 6 Texas in Austin, while the Lady Bears also defeated the Longhorns 60-35 Sunday in Waco.