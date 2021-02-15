Winter weather causes schedule changes

By DJ Ramirez | Sports Editor

Due to the snowy weather, Baylor softball and Baylor men’s golf have postponed their scheduled contests for this week. Men’s golf was scheduled to participate in the All-American Intercollegiate Sunday through Tuesday in Humble while the Lady Bears were set for their home opener against UT Arlington Wednesday.

Men’s golf’s next scheduled tournament is March 1 at the Cabo Collegiate which will be held at TPC San Antonio this year.

Baylor softball will look to reschedule its contest against UTA at a later date but will now open the season this weekend with the Getterman Classic, hosting Northwestern State, No. 24 Missouri and Prairie View A&M. The Lady Bears will play a double header on Friday, facing Northwestern State at 3 p.m. and Missouri at 5:30 p.m. They will then take on Prairie View at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. The tournament semifinal is set for either 3 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. The championship and consolation games will be played the next day.

No. 2 Baylor men’s basketball has also rescheduled its home match against West Virginia. The contest, which was postponed twice (originally set for Jan.12 and later Feb. 18) due to COVID-19 protocol, is now planned for Feb. 25. The Bears have five more games which need to be rescheduled in order to finish conference play.

Women’s basketball is still scheduled to play West Virginia at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Ferrell Center.