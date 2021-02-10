Lariat Athlete Spotlight: Sven Lah

By DJ Ramirez | Sports Editor

Fourth-year junior tennis player Sven Lah is our Spotlight Athlete of the Week. The Ptuj, Slovenia native clinched Baylor’s win over Texas A&M Sunday to send the Bears to the ITA National Indoor Championship with a three-set comeback win.

Ranked 10th in doubles with partner Constantin Frantzen, Lah had wins on both the doubles and singles courts. Lah and Fratzen defeated A&M’s Juan Carlos Aguilar and Bjorn Thomson 6-4 on the top court. Lah then faced Aguilar in singles, opening the match with a 7- 6(5) tiebreak in the first set. Aguilar then forced a third set as Lah took a 1-6 loss in the second.

After fellow teammates Spencer Furman, Charlie Broom and Matias Soto put Baylor ahead 3-1, Lah completed the upset over 33rd-ranked Aguilar, fighting back from a 4-0 deficit against two match points to tie the set 5-5 before pulling ahead to win 7-5.

“There’s something about staying on the court a little longer,” Lah said about the match. “Bringing him back to 4-2, I felt like I had a good chance to stay with him, and that’s what happened. I trusted my skills, trusted my guys. I’ve been in this situation enough to know the guys on the other side feels the nerves to close it out. I’m just happy I got the chance to compete.”

Lah is 4-1 in dual matches this season and is currently ranked No. 43 in the ITA national singles rankings.