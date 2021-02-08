Three more MBB games postponed

By Will Chamblee | Sports Writer

Baylor men’s basketball and the Big 12 Conference office announced Monday that three games have been postponed due to the Big 12 Conference Men’s Basketball interruption guidelines.

The Bears’ home games against Texas Tech, originally scheduled to take place on Feb. 13, and West Virginia, originally scheduled to take place on Feb. 18, will be postponed. Additionally, the road game on Feb. 15 against West Virginia has also been postponed.

This news comes just three days after Baylor announced it would have to postpone a Feb. 6 home game against TCU and a Feb. 10 road game against Oklahoma, also due to Big 12 interruption guidelines. This is now the third time this season that the program has been affected by COVID-19 related postponements.