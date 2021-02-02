Baylor Tennis Freshman adjusts to life as a D-1 athlete

By Tim Longoria |Broadcast Reporter

Baylor Women’s Tennis sits at number 20 in the NCAA rankings, and are looking to improve their record to 7-1. Freshman Audrey Boch-Collins and her doubles partner, Angie Shakhraichuk, finished second in doubles play this past Sunday, while Boch-Collins finished first in singles.

Head coach Joey Scrivano had high praise for a talented freshman who has helped lead his team.

“Audrey is such a great competitor. She has a growth mindset. She’s been very coachable even in the recruiting process,” Scrivano said.

In her high school career at Odyssey Charter High School in Las Vegas, Nev., Boch-Collins piled up a perfect record of 75-0. Collecting multiple awards as a part of Baylor’s 24th-ranked signing class, Boch-Collins was a highly anticipated recruit.

“When we first came on campus, us freshman had the upperclassman as, basically, our mentors,” Boch-Collins said. “They help guide us through things that we need to do and what we need to expect, so especially with the season starting, it’s definitely a close knit team.”

Scrivano’s team won their second-straight at the Hurd Tennis Center against SMU last Sunday, thanks in large part to the contributions of freshmen like Boch-Collins.

“Being a Baylor Tennis player, we’re just focusing in on: here’s what we do in these type of situations on and off the court and we fall back on our systems, not our goals or our emotions,” Scrivano said.

Their next match is set for this Sunday in College Station against Texas A&M at 1 p.m.