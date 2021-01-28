Lariat TV News Today, multi-million dollar testing lab, 5th Street car burglaries and equestrian athlete spotlight

In this week’s edition of Lariat TV News Today, we highlight what you need to know about Baylor’s weekly COVID-19 testing policy and the consequences of missing your scheduled test.

We also have an exclusive interview with an equestrian athlete, former Big 12 rider of the month, who shares the impact that the sport has had on her life.

Lastly, we have a heartwarming story of one student who had only $36 dollars left in their bank account, and was granted a gift of a lifetime from the First Gent.

All of this and more in our first newscast of 2021!