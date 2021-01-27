Lariat Athlete Spotlight: Moon Ursin

By DJ Ramirez | Sports Editor

Baylor women’s basketball senior guard Moon Ursin is our Lariat Spotlight Athlete of the Week. The Destrehan, La., native led the Lady Bears with 21 points, nine rebounds and five assists Tuesday against TCU and landed her second career double-double during Saturday’s win over Oklahoma.

Ursin is shooting 50% from the field and 40% from three so far this season, as well as 68% from the free throw line. She’s averaging 6.2 rebounds and 11.5 points a game.

“I learned a lot being in the program for four years now, and it’s starting to come to me,” Ursin said Saturday after the Oklahoma game. “I’m allowing the game to come to me. I just had to be patient, and my turn’s here now, and I’m not going to waste it.”

Ursin has become a catalyst for Baylor during the 2021 season, scoring in double digits during her last five games. According to head coach Kim Mulkey, Ursin’s ability to roll into the paint and execute her mid-range jumper as well as find shots in the perimeter is what has made her a key part of the Lady Bears’ offense.

“You’ve got a kid that’s having an unbelievable senior year playing with a lot of confidence, is a great mid-range jump shooter, can shoot the three,” Mulkey said.

Moon Ursin and the Lady Bears will be back on the court Sunday night against Iowa State in Ames, Iowa.