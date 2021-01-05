Mulkey tests positive, games postponed

By Harper Mayfield | Sports Writer

Baylor women’s basketball head coach Kim Mulkey tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Mulkey missed the Lady Bears’ contest with TCU as a result of contact tracing.

“I tested positive [Jan. 4] and will now isolate,” Mulkey said. “If I have no symptoms, I will re-join the program on January 15.”

As a result of Mulkey’s status, Baylor’s Jan. 7 game against UConn has been canceled and the upcoming game against Kansas State has also been postponed due to COVID-19 issues with both programs. While Mulkey will be away from the program, the team will continue activities, albeit in a restricted fashion.

“While I am disappointed and hate to be away from the program, Baylor women’s basketball is in good hands with our coaches and support staff,” Mulkey said. “ The safety of our student-athletes is paramount and will take precedent over any basketball activity during this pandemic.”

The program will conduct further COVID-19 testing to help determine the length and severity of the restricted period.

As of Jan. 5, Baylor’s next game will be against Kansas on Jan. 13. The game is slated to be played in Lawrence.