Despite moratorium, basketball stands will be at 25% capacity

By Vivian Roach | Staff Writer

Despite a moratorium on campus events put in place last week, Baylor basketball student tickets will have limited availability for both men’s and women’s games during the 2020-2021 season.

Continuing with social distancing guidelines in McLane Stadium this fall, mask wearing and social distancing will be enforced at the Ferrell Center as the basketball season starts up.

“We’ve found that the clear and direct instructions are important. Giving students as much information in advance through social media and emails about emerging guidelines is critical,” Dakota Farquhar-Caddell, assistant director for student activities said about what they learned from the fall football season.

After social distancing guidelines in McLane Stadium were questioned at the start of the football season, Farquhar-Caddell said “it’s much more often the case that people are unclear about the expectations than trying to be non-compliant on purpose.”

“There will be continued social-distancing guidelines that will be supported by a modified seating structure, and face masks will be required,” Farquhar-Caddell said. “We are committed to preserving one of the best student athletic experiences in the country while keeping health and safety our top priority.”

In order to follow social distancing guidelines, 250 student tickets will be available per game, Matt Burchett, director of student activities, said. Student tickets will be distributed lottery style, though students can start claiming tickets three days in advance, Burchett said.

“Both of our teams being ranked as high as they are, we think they’ll bring enthusiasm around men’s and women’s basketball both,” Burchett said.