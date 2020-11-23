No. 2 Baylor withdraws from Empire Classic

By DJ Ramirez | Sports Editor

Baylor men’s basketball is teetering on a rope this week. Jon Rothstein reported on Monday that the Bears will no longer participate in the Empire Classic this week after head coach Scott Drew announced Sunday that he’d tested positive for COVID-19.

Baylor still planned on competing at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut as no players or staff received a positive test on either Sunday or Monday. The situation is being monitored closely by the athletic department and the Bears’ traveling party plans on testing on Tuesday and Wednesday as well.

However, No. 18 Arizona State, who Baylor was scheduled to play on Wednesday, withdrew from the tournament on Sunday after Drew’s announcement, according to college hoops analyst Jon Goodman.

Baylor has yet to make an official statement, but the Lariat has confirmed with several sources that the Bears will no longer be playing this week. No. 3 Villanova, Boston College and Arizona State will be moving forward with the tournament and a fourth team will join but is yet to be determined.

As of now, Baylor will play its first game of the season against Seton Hall in the Big East/Big 12 Battle at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Newark, N.J.