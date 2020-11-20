Campus events on hold until Feb. 7

By Meredith Pratt | Staff Writer and Meredith Howard | Assistant News Editor

Baylor announced on Friday that in-person student organization meetings and events are to be paused until Feb. 7. This date is subject to change based on the university’s evaluation of COVID-19 conditions.

Baylor’s COVID-19 Health Management Team advised the moratorium on all events following a rise in cases on Baylor’s campus and in McLennan County.

The university reported 179 active cases of the virus as of Friday — 155 of which involve students.

Lori Fogleman, assistant vice president for media and public relations, clarified that the moratorium only means that no new events will be approved.

“Others already planned, such as athletic events, are continuing,” Fogleman said.

Student organizations may continue to meet in-person through Wednesday, as long as they are tracking attendance and have an advisor present. Virtual meetings can continue to be hosted through Dec. 10 and may resume on Jan. 11.

All in-person and virtual student organization meetings are required to be registered in Connect.

Dr. Matt Burchett, director of Student Activities, said in an email that how student organizations adhere to COVID-19 guidelines plays a large role in determining what events can or cannot take place in the spring.

“Our community’s ability to participate in and host events and traditions in the spring semester is directly correlated to how we complete the fall semester,” Burchett said. “We have learned a lot this fall, and our hope is to open events and meetings sooner and with greater frequency in the spring.”

The university’s memo also said groups of ten or less are allowed to gather if they maintain physical distancing and wear face coverings indoors or outdoors.

“We strongly encourage those wishing to meet in small groups to consider connecting virtually instead of in-person,” the Baylor COVID-19 Health Management Team said.