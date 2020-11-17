Tristan Clark announces retirement

By DJ Ramirez | Sports Editor, Video by Nate Smith | Broadcast Reporter

After struggling to rehabilitate his knee for almost two years, senior forward Tristan Clark has decided to retire from basketball.

The San Antonio native announced his decision through a Twitter post Tuesday saying that despite all the work done to get back to the court “it has become clear it’s just not going to happen.”

Clark made 30 starts as a freshman in the 2017-18 season leading the team in field goal percentage with .608%. He scored in double figures 10 times that season and recorded two double-doubles.

As a sophomore, Clark started the first 14 games of the 2018-19 season, shooting .737, before suffering a season-ending knee injury in the Jan. 8, 2019 game against Iowa State. Clark’s exit early in conference play forced redshirt forwards Mark Vital and Freddie Gillespie into bigger roles which they continued into the 2019-20 season. Clark saw limited playing time during last year’s run, starting just six games in 22 appearances.

The senior was named to the 2020 Preseason All-Big 12 Team and the Karl Malone Award watch list prior to announcing his retirement.