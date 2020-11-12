What to do in Waco: Nov. 13 – 15

Friday

4th Annual Climate Crisis Art Exhibit | All Day | Oct. 1 – Nov. 30 | Local artists and student artists from the Waco area are showcased in this virtual art gallery exhibit available online. | Free

Alchemy of Light | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Oct. 15 – April 11, 2021 | Mayborn Museum, 1300 S University Parks Dr. | This weekend is the opening weekend for an exhibit featuring local photographer Steve Scott’s photographs of natural landscapes from around the world | Free with cost of museum admission

Blow-Your-Own Ornament Event | 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Nov. 13 and 14 | Stanton Studios, 318 Rogers Hill Rd. | Come learn how to blow glass and create your own Christmas tree ornament at Stanton Studios | $40

Waco Social Christmas Market | 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Nov. 13 and 14 | The Phoenix Ballroom, 401 S 3rd St. | Start your Christmas shopping a little bit early with local vendors presented by Waco Social | Free

Cultivate Christmas Market | 11:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. | Nov. 13 and 14 | Cultivate 7Twelve, 712 Austin Ave. | Local artisans and vendors will sell Christmas gifts and more. Food and drink will also be available. | Free

Revisiting Audubon: An American Naturalist | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Oct. 6 – Nov. 24 | Martin Museum of Art on Baylor’s campus | Artwork by artist John James Audubon will be on display at Baylor’s Martin Museum of Art | Free

It Started With A Seed: The Greenhouse Showcase | 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Nov. 6 – 21 | Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. | Free

William Clark Green Concert | 8:30 p.m. | Nov. 13 | Backyard Bar, Stage, and Grill 511 S 8th St. | $20 – 25



Saturday

Downtown Waco Farmers Market | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Nov. 7 | 500 Washington St., across the street from the McLennan County Courthouse | Free

Ofrenda Display: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Oct. 15 – Nov. 8 | Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Dr. | The Mayborn Museum has partnered with a local artist to commemorate Hispanic culture and honor loved ones who have passed away through an interactive Dia de los Muertos exhibit. | Free, no museum admission cost

Wizarding World Scavenger Hunt | 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Nov. 14 | Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N 4th St. | Teams can sign up to do a Harry Potter-themed scavenger hunt at the Cameron Park Zoo. | $5 – $10, plus zoo admission



Coco with Cocoa | 6 p.m. | Nov. 14 | J.J. Kearns Stadium – Bishop Reicher Campus, 2102 N 23rd St. | Families can come watch Disney Pixar’s Coco outdoors under the stars. Social distancing will be practiced, and food trucks will be available. | Free

Sunday

Eastside Craft Market | Noon – 5 p.m. | Nov. 15 | Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E Bridge St. | This month’s market will focus on local crafters and artisans and their handmade creations. | Free

Holiday Shopping: Billy’s Barn Vendor Fair | 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. | Nov. 8 | Billy’s Barn, 12485 Wortham Bend Rd. | Includes games, shopping, music and food | Free