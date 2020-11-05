What to do in Waco: Nov. 6 – 8

Friday

4th Annual Climate Crisis Art Exhibit | All Day | Oct. 1 – Nov. 30 | Local artists and student artists from the Waco area are showcased in this virtual art gallery exhibit available online. | Free

Ofrenda Display: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Oct. 15 – Nov. 8 | Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Dr. | The Mayborn Museum has partnered with a local artist to commemorate Hispanic culture and honor loved ones who have passed away through an interactive Dia de los Muertos exhibit. | Free, no museum admission cost



Alchemy of Light | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Oct. 15 – April 11, 2021 | Mayborn Museum, 1300 S University Parks Dr. | This weekend is the opening weekend for an exhibit featuring local photographer Steve Scott’s photographs of natural landscapes from around the world | Free with cost of museum admission

Revisiting Audubon: An American Naturalist | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Oct. 6 – Nov. 24 | Martin Museum of Art on Baylor’s campus | Artwork by artist John James Audubon will be on display at Baylor’s Martin Museum of Art | Free

It Started With A Seed: The Greenhouse Showcase | 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Nov. 6 – 21 | Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. | Free

Saturday





4th Annual Climate Crisis Art Exhibit | All Day | Oct. 1 – Nov. 30 | Local artists and student artists from the Waco area are showcased in this virtual art gallery exhibit available online. | Free

Downtown Waco Farmers Market | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Nov. 7 | 500 Washington St., across the street from the McLennan County Courthouse | Free

Alchemy of Light | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Oct. 15 – April 11, 2021 | Mayborn Museum, 1300 S University Parks Dr. | This weekend is the opening weekend for an exhibit featuring local photographer Steve Scott’s photographs of natural landscapes from around the world | Free with cost of museum admission

Revisiting Audubon: An American Naturalist | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Oct. 6 – Nov. 24 | Martin Museum of Art on Baylor’s campus | Artwork by artist John James Audubon will be on display at Baylor’s Martin Museum of Art | Free

Ofrenda Display: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Oct. 15 – Nov. 8 | Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Dr. | The Mayborn Museum has partnered with a local artist to commemorate Hispanic culture and honor loved ones who have passed away through an interactive Dia de los Muertos exhibit. | Free, no museum admission cost

It Started With A Seed: The Greenhouse Showcase | 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Nov. 6 – 21 | Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. | Free

Aaron Watson Concert | 8:30 p.m. | Nov. 7 | Backyard Bar, Stage, and Grill 511 S 8th St. | $35 – 40

Sunday

4th Annual Climate Crisis Art Exhibit | All Day | Oct. 1 – Nov. 30 | Local artists and student artists from the Waco area are showcased in this virtual art gallery exhibit available online. | Free



Ofrenda Display: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Oct. 15 – Nov. 8 | Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Dr. | The Mayborn Museum has partnered with a local artist to commemorate Hispanic culture and honor loved ones who have passed away through an interactive Dia de los Muertos exhibit. | Free, no museum admission cost

Alchemy of Light | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Oct. 15 – April 11, 2021 | Mayborn Museum, 1300 S University Parks Dr. | This weekend is the opening weekend for an exhibit featuring local photographer Steve Scott’s photographs of natural landscapes from around the world | Free with cost of museum admission

Revisiting Audubon: An American Naturalist | 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. | Oct. 6 – Nov. 24 | Martin Museum of Art on Baylor’s campus | Artwork by artist John James Audubon will be on display at Baylor’s Martin Museum of Art | Free

Holiday Shopping: Billy’s Barn Vendor Fair | 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. | Nov. 8 | Billy’s Barn, 12485 Wortham Bend Rd. | Includes games, shopping, music and food | Free