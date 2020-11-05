Lariat TV News Today, complete election coverage, alumnus’ 100th birthday, origin of Sqwirl

This week on Lariat TV News Today, we have complete coverage of the presidential, congressional, senatorial and mayoral elections. We also meet a Baylor alumnus who just celebrated an unbelievable milestone, hitting the century mark. And, we’ll give you the inside scoop on how Baylor football’s up-and-coming star Sqwirl Williams landed his nickname. All of this and more in this week’s newscast!
