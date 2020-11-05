Lariat TV News Today, complete election coverage, alumnus’ 100th birthday, origin of Sqwirl

By
Sarah Gill
-

This week on Lariat TV News Today, we have complete coverage of the presidential, congressional, senatorial and mayoral elections. We also meet a Baylor alumnus who just celebrated an unbelievable milestone, hitting the century mark. And, we’ll give you the inside scoop on how Baylor football’s up-and-coming star Sqwirl Williams landed his nickname. All of this and more in this week’s newscast!

