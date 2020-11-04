Baylor Law School director narrowly wins District 3

By Harper Mayfield | Sports Writer

Josh Borderud is Waco’s new city council representative for District 3. Borderud took 51.4%, beating opponent Aubrey “Robbie” Robertson, who finished with 48.5% of the vote.

The race between Borderud and Robertson was one of Waco’s tightest, as no other city council election finished within a margin of 10 or fewer percentage points. Absentee and early voters voted in favor of Borderud, while election day voters skewed towards Robertson.

Waco’s city council District 3 seat is one of the city’s largest, stretching from South 30th Street all the way to Waco’s southern limit. The seat has long been filled by John Kinnaird, who decided against running for a fifth term.

Borderud is Baylor Law School’s director of clinical programs, and is also involved with the Veterans Clinic, the Trial Advocacy Clinic and the Estate Planning Clinic.

“As the son of military veterans, it was a great joy to be able to lead the effort to create the McLennan County veterans treatment court,” Borderud said.

Borderud has served on Waco boards and commissions since 2012 and currently heads the Plan Commission and Capital Improvements Advisory Committee. Borderud lives in Waco with his wife and two children, and hopes to help lead Waco in continuing its growth.

“[My family and I] care deeply about Waco’s future,” Borderud said. “If elected, I will encourage economic development, manage our growth amid the pandemic, and support our neighborhoods.”

Also eyeing the District 3 spot was Aubrey ‘Robbie’ Robertson. Robertson, another Baylor alum, who has been a legal prosecutor in Harris county and a McLennan County felony court chief.

“I feel called to help those less fortunate than myself, and I hope to be able to do so for years to come,” Robertson said. Robertson has centered his campaign on building Waco’s infrastructure, reform in the police and law enforcement departments, and promoting education. Through these, Robertson hoped to create a better sense of community in a post-pandemic Waco, while making sure that all Wacoans feel safe within that community.