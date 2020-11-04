Andrea Barefield reclaims District 1 seat for second term

By Stasya Hopp and Megan Dillon | Contributor

Andrea J. Barefield triumphed Tuesday night, winning the Waco District 1 City Council seat against her opponent, Randy Gober. She led in absentee ballots, early voting, and election day votes, coming out on top with 71.48% of the total votes cast. Barefield will once again be serving as the Waco District I City Council Member.

The Waco City Council District 1 seat has been occupied for the past two years by Barefield, who was also appointed by the council to serve as mayor pro tem.

Barefield was elected to the Waco City Council District 1 seat on May 5, 2018. She is currently the Executive Director of the Texas Brazos Trail Region, whose mission is to “To promote awareness and encourage preservation

of the rich heritage and agricultural traditions in the 18-county Texas Brazos Trail Region.”

Barefield also serves on the Waco ISD Foundation Board, Waco Civic Theatre Board, Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce Economic Development subcommittee, NAACP Executive Committee as 2nd Vice President and Economic Engagement Chair, and other organizations that focus on the economic, cultural, and social development and preservation of Waco.

Gober is a Waco nightclub owner. In 2012 and 2013 he helped lead a movement to change the city dancehall ordinance, which then required all businesses that allowed dancing to attain a permit

Gober has at least one felony conviction that makes him ineligible to serve on City Council. Court records show that Gober also has several misdemeanor convictions, including theft and trademark counterfeiting.