Stressed out about the election? Here are some things you can do to distract yourself

By Olivia Martin | Social Media Editor

The election is here and the collective tension and stress of our country seems to be at an all time high. With the pandemic, natural disaster, and social issues in our world, the election seems to be the cherry on top of the chaos.

Although it is extremely important to be informed, it is equally necessary to find ways to distract yourself from the stress that the election may be causing you. Here are a few ideas of ways you can stay sane during this truly insane time:

Go outside. Take time out of your day to be outside, I promise you will feel better. Go for a hike, or walk, or try a new workout video. If you’re in Waco, you could go to Cameron Park and walk around with a friend or roommate. Even if you’re not feeling up to exercising, just sitting outside for a while and getting some fresh air will help you feel relaxed.

Do something nice for someone else. Going out of your way to do something nice for someone else will give you something to focus on rather than the election and stress associated with it. Call your mom! I guarantee that will make her day. Or even just call a friend and ask them how they are doing. Bring someone cookies or order them a treat. These are all little things you can do to make someone else feel special and help distract you from all that is going on.

Do something that relaxes you. Get cozy and watch a movie or TV show with your roommates. Eat some ice cream, put a facemask on and take a bath. Whatever it is that relaxes you, do it. Sometimes we try to distract ourselves from stress by staying busy and preoccupied, but a lot of times we need to just let ourselves rest and relax in order to destress.

Be productive. One of the best ways to distract yourself is to do something you wouldn’t normally do. For me personally, that is to be productive. Do your laundry and listen to a podcast (check out Don’t Feed the Bears!) or maybe get ahead in your classes (a foreign concept to some of us). Even just going to bed earlier is a great place to start on your productivity journey.

Lastly, and most importantly, do not cut your hair. In case you were looking for a sign, this is it. At least give it a week or two before you decide that giving yourself bangs is the only option to decrease your stress level. If anything, it will do the opposite. I am all for change and trying something new, but please don’t let your stress fog your decisions. You will thank me later.

Times are undoubtedly crazy and abnormal right now with the state of our country and world. These are just a few simple ways you can stay distracted from the stress of the upcoming election, but ultimately take this as a reminder that you are not alone and that it is OK to feel whatever you are feeling.