What to do in Waco: Halloween edition

Friday

Meandering Way Farm Pumpkin Patch | 1 – 6 p.m. | Oct. 30 | Meandering Way Farm, 651 Cooper Crossing, China Spring | Visit Meandering Way’s pumpkin patch and have fun with the whole family doing fall-themed activities.

Blow-Your-Own Pumpkin Event | 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Oct. 30 | Stanton Studios, 318 Rogers Hill Rd. | Come learn how to blow glass and create your own glass pumpkin at Stanton Studios | $48



Halloween Paranormal Tour at the Dr Pepper Museum | 7 – 9 p.m.; 9:30 p.m. – midnight | Oct. 30 | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S. 5th St. | Two-hour tour that leads patrons through the historical buildings and stories of haunted sightings in the museum. | $40

Ofrenda Display: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Oct. 15 – Nov. 8 | Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Dr. | The Mayborn Museum has partnered with a local artist to commemorate Hispanic culture and honor loved ones who have passed away through an interactive Dia de los Muertos exhibit. | Free, no museum admission cost

Halloween Masquerade | 7 p.m. – 2 a.m. | Oct. 30 | Skate Waco, 401 Towne Oaks Dr. | Skate Waco is hosting a Halloween late skate, laser tag tournament and costume contest. | $12 – $17

Waco Haunted Houses | 8 p.m. – midnight | Oct. 30 | Waco Haunted Houses, 14656 I-35, Elm Mott | Spooky scares will frighten visitors at the Waco Haunted Houses this year. Masks and social distancing required. | $22

Alchemy of Light | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Oct. 15 – April 11, 2021 | Mayborn Museum, 1300 S University Parks Dr. | This weekend is the opening weekend for an exhibit featuring local photographer Steve Scott’s photographs of natural landscapes from around the world | Free with cost of museum admission

4th Annual Climate Crisis Art Exhibit | All Day | Oct. 1 – Nov. 30 | Local artists and student artists from the Waco area are showcased in this virtual art gallery exhibit available online. | Free

Revisiting Audubon: An American Naturalist | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Oct. 30 | Martin Museum of Art on Baylor’s campus | Artwork by artist John James Audubon will be on display at Baylor’s Martin Museum of Art | Free

Saturday

Downtown Waco Farmers Market | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Oct. 24 | 500 Washington St., across the street from the McLennan County Courthouse | Free

Revisiting Audubon: An American Naturalist | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Oct. 31 | Martin Museum of Art on Baylor’s campus | Artwork by artist John James Audubon will be on display at Baylor’s Martin Museum of Art | Free

84 Runners/Shipley Donut Dash 5k | 7:30 – 10 a.m. | Oct. 31 | First Woodway Baptist Church, 101 Ritchie Rd, Woodway | A 5k and one-mile fun run will be held in a safe, social distant way. Proceeds will benefit Caritas of Waco. | $15 – $25, no race-day registration

Trunk or Treat & Fall Festival | 6 p.m. | Oct. 31 | Bridge Church, 3109 Harrison St. | Fun will be available for the whole family with an outdoor movie screening, face painting, games and more. Masks and social distancing will be required. | Free

Spook-Tacular Scavenger Hunt | 9 a.m. | Oct. 31 | Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N 4th St. | Kids and families will go on a Halloween-themed scavenger hunt around the zoo. | $5 – $10 + price of admission

Cops & Kids Halloween Drive-Thru | 5 – 7 p.m. | Oct. 31 | Woodway Family Center, 1100 Estates Drive | The City of Woodway will host a drive-thru event with the Woodway Public Safety Department with candy and prizes for the kiddos. | Free

Booze and Bones Halloween Party | 6 p.m. | Oct. 31 | Barnett’s Public House, 420 Franklin Ave. | Special Halloween-themed cocktails and drinks will be available, along with attendees participating in a couple’s costume contest. | Free

Waco Haunted Houses | 8 p.m. – midnight | Oct. 31 | Waco Haunted Houses, 14656 I-35, Elm Mott | Spooky scares will frighten visitors at the Waco Haunted Houses this year. Masks and social distancing required. | $22



Autumn Fest at Fossil Creek | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Oct. 24 | Fossil Creek Retreat, 622 County Rd. 3565, China Spring | Head out to Fossil Creek Retreat and enjoy the inaugural Autumn Fest filled with games, food and a fall market. | $12 – $15

Blow-Your-Own Pumpkin Event | 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Oct. 31 | Stanton Studios, 318 Rogers Hill Rd. | Come learn how to blow glass and create your own glass pumpkin at Stanton Studios | $48

Putters Halloween Costume Party | 9 p.m. – 2 a.m. | Oct. 31 | Putters, 320 S 2nd St. | Visitors can enjoy a costume party and putt-putt late at night. | $5

Sunday

Gospel Brunch | 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Nov. 1 | Waco Hippodrome Theater, 724 Austin Ave. | $5 | Every Sunday, live music plays during brunch.

Autumn Fest at Fossil Creek | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Nov. 1 | Fossil Creek Retreat, 622 County Rd. 3565, China Spring | Head out to Fossil Creek Retreat and enjoy the inaugural Autumn Fest filled with games, food and a fall market. | $12 – $15

Revisiting Audubon: An American Naturalist | 12 – 5 p.m. | Nov. 1 | Martin Museum of Art on Baylor’s campus | Artwork by artist John James Audubon will be on display at Baylor’s Martin Museum of Art. | Free