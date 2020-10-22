What to do in Waco: Oct. 23-25

Friday

Ofrenda Display: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Oct. 15 – Nov. 8 | Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive | The Mayborn Museum has partnered with a local artist to commemorate Hispanic culture and honor loved ones who have passed away through an interactive Dia de los Muertos exhibit. | Free, no museum admission cost

Alchemy of Light | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Oct. 15 – April 11, 2021 | Mayborn Museum, 1300 S University Parks Drive | This weekend is the opening weekend for an exhibit featuring local photographer Steve Scott’s photographs of natural landscapes from around the world | Free with cost of museum admission

4th Annual Climate Crisis Art Exhibit | All Day | Oct. 1 – Nov. 30 | Local artists and student artists from the Waco area are showcased in this virtual art gallery exhibit available online. | Free

Meandering Way Farm Pumpkin Patch | 1 – 6 p.m. | Oct. 16 | Meandering Way Farm, 651 Cooper Crossing, China Spring | Visit Meandering Way’s pumpkin patch and have fun with the whole family doing fall-themed activities.

Blow-Your-Own Pumpkin Event | 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Oct. 23 | Stanton Studios, 318 Rogers Hill Rd | Come learn how to blow glass and create your own glass pumpkin at Stanton Studios | $48

Revisiting Audubon: An American Naturalist | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Oct. 23 | Martin Museum of Art on Baylor’s campus | Artwork by artist John James Audubon will be on display at Baylor’s Martin Museum of Art | Free

Paranormal Tour at the Dr Pepper Museum | 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. | Oct. 16 | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S. 5th St. | Two-hour tour that leads patrons through the historical buildings and stories of haunted sightings in the museum. | $30

Saturday

Downtown Waco Farmers Market | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Oct. 24 | 500 Washington St., across the street from the McLennan County Courthouse | Free

Autumn Uptown Art Walk | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Oct. 24 | Along Washington Ave | Local artists and musicians will be out, and visitors can support the local art scene. | Free

Monsters of Waco | 5 – 8 p.m. | Oct. 24 | Waco Escape Rooms has put together a city-wide puzzle to solve with your friends and family. | $31

Oakwood Cemetery’s “Walking Tales” | 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Oct. 17 | Oakwood Cemetery, 2124 S. 5th St. | Learn about past Waco icons at the cemetery. Storytellers will be dressed in costume. Learn more about the event here. | Free

Autumn Fest at Fossil Creek | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Oct. 24 | Fossil Creek Retreat, 622 County Rd 3565, China Spring | Head out to Fossil Creek Retreat and enjoy the inaugural Autumn Fest filled with games, food and a fall market. | $12 – $15

Succulent Pumpkin Workshop and Beer Tasting | 5 – 7 p.m | Oct. 24 | Southern Roots Brewing Co., 219 N 8th St | A night of fall fun tasting local brews and arranging succulents. | $55

Sunday

Gospel Brunch | 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Oct. 25 | Waco Hippodrome Theater, 724 Austin Ave. | $5 | Every Sunday, live music plays during brunch.

Autumn Fest at Fossil Creek | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Oct. 25 | Fossil Creek Retreat, 622 County Rd 3565, China Spring | Head out to Fossil Creek Retreat and enjoy the inaugural Autumn Fest filled with games, food and a fall market. | $12 – $15

Floating Mercado | 1 – 5 p.m. | Oct. 25 | 915 La Salle Ave | A one day market featuring food, drinks, and culture through local businesses. | $12 – $15