Lariat TV News Today, suspension bridge closing, saliva testing surge, football preps for Longhorns

In this week’s episode of Lariat TV News, we speak with Waco officials about the official closing of the suspension bridge for up to two years as 12.4 million dollars worth of changes will be made. We take a look into the 5,000 new saliva COVID-19 tests given to Baylor and administered primarily to off-campus students. Lastly, we preview Baylor football’s first game in three weeks as the Bears head south on I-35 to tangle with Texas. All that and more on Lariat TV News!