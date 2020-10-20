Work begins at new Amazon fulfillment center in Waco

By Sarah Pinkerton | Staff Writer

Work is already underway at a new Amazon fulfillment center in Waco located at 2000 Exchange Parkway west of Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center.

The site is over 90 acres and the building will measure over 700,000 square feet. The opening has been confirmed by the governor’s office.

Gov. Greg Abbott will be traveling to Waco to make a formal announcement on Friday about the project.

In a statement released by Waco City Manager Bradley Ford, he stated, “I am aware of a land purchase by Amazon for a project in Waco. Waco representatives look forward to sharing additional information at an upcoming announcement.”

There is currently no information about how many jobs the fulfillment center will create or how it will impact the local economy. Amazon jobs pay an average of $15 per hour with additional overnight pay.

In addition to the current 17 fulfillment centers and 10 delivery stations in Texas, there will also be a new fulfillment center in Pflugerville in 2021. Amazon employs around 43,000 workers in Texas and estimates it has indirectly created around 32,000 jobs in the state. Amazon has also said that since 2010, it has invested more than $16 billion in the state of Texas.

There will be more information posted after Gov. Abbott’s announcement on Friday.