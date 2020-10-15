Lariat TV News Today, special Homecoming coverage, new reopening phase, football postponed again

In this week’s episode of Lariat TV News, we have special edition coverage of Baylor’s all-new Homecoming festivities. We also catch up with local businesses who are enjoying Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement to reopen bars at 50% capacity. Lastly, we take a look into Baylor football’s COVID struggles as the team postponed yet another game with 25+ players infected. All that and more on Lariat TV News!
