Women’s golf adds to win column with Betsy Rawls title

By Grace Smith | Broadcast Reporter

With the second-consecutive team title under their belt, Baylor woman’s golf left the Betsy Rawls Invitational on Sunday afternoon with the trophy in hand.

In the final round, the Bears finished at 22-under 842, claiming an 11-shot victory over the eight-team field, marking their second consecutive win by 42 strokes. Head coach Jay Goble said the team’s depth contributed to its success.

“This is a very special and unique team that we have right now,” Goble said. “Five players won by double digits last week for the second time in a row.”

Gobble said they have a few tremendous leaders on this year’s team. Among those is redshirt-junior Gurleen Kaur, who won her second-straight individual championship last weekend. Goble said Kaur is a player who leads by example and her maturity and growth have been really cool to watch.

Kaur is the second player in program history to win consecutive individual titles. In her two tournament wins, she shot 408 over 108 holes. Kaur holds the third-best 54-hole total in program history finishing out with a 203 at the Betsy Rawls Invitational.

“I’ve seen a different Gurleen from the past six months or so,” Goble said. “She doesn’t let one bad shot or one bad hole define her week. She lets it roll off her back and goes out there and hits the next shot to finish the game or play the next hole with as much confidence as she can have.”

As some freshmen come in and try to prove themselves, Goble said the veterans on the team are “mellow” out on the course and go about their business, providing and example for the freshmen.

“They put blinders on and just play golf,” Goble said. “They take care of the controllable and hit the shot that is out there in front of them as best as they can.”

However, the freshmen are certainly showing up and proving their talent this season. Goble said they could easily play on any golf team in America and be considered top five.

True freshman Nina Lang shot 3-under 213 and tied for eighth place. Lang had a bogey-free final round of 2-under 70. True freshman Britta Snyder also tied for eighth, shooting 3 under for the weekend and finishing with a solid performance on Sunday with a 69, including two birdies and an eagle.

The team is taking all online classes this fall semester, which allows them to get as much practice as they can. Goble said they do their schoolwork at night and work on their golf game during the day.

“Even though we are a great team today, we have to continue to put our foot on the gas and be ready for the national championship at the end of the day,” Goble said.

The Bears will wrap up the team fall schedule at the Cowgirl Classic, Oct. 22-23 at Karsten Creek Club in Stillwater, Okla.