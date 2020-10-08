Our Picks: Lariat Editors’ October Playlist

Compiled by Camille Rasor | Arts & Life Editor

Spooky season is officially here, and The Baylor Lariat’s editors have put together a playlist with all the fall vibes. Check out some of what we’ve been listening to with the short descriptions below, and look at the rest of the playlist here.

Long Violent History by Tyler Childers | Selected by Drake Toll, LTVN Managing Editor

Tyler Childer’s breaks the barrier between country music and social justice advocacy with his passionate ballad “Long Violent History.” In this bluegrass bop, Childers accompanies the piercing wail of a violin with his deep lyrical genius. Childer’s most capitulating verse reads, “[The world’s] It’s called me belligеrent, it’s took me for ignorant / But it ain’t never once made me scared just to be / Could you imagine just constantly worryin’ / Kickin’ and fightin’, beggin’ to breathe?” Along with the song’s release, Childer’s posted this video to his social media.

Seven Wonders by Fleetwood Mac | Selected by Madalyn Watson, Editor-in-Chief

Every year, I look forward to compiling a playlist for the month of October, and every year, the list includes the same songs. “Seven Wonders” by Fleetwood Mac is a song that I come back to this time of year. It’s usually at the top of my list along with several other bops from Fleetwood Mac and solo Stevie Nicks as well as horror film soundtracks and anything that makes me feel like a witch.

“Seven Wonders” is the ultimate song for this vibe — even before Stevie Nicks performed it in an episode of “American Horror Story: Coven.” Since then, the song reminds me of the Fall festival in my hometown, celebrating Halloween with my friends in high school and hearing the crunch of dead leaves under my feet as I walk between classes at Baylor.



cowboy in LA by LANY | Selected by Olivia Martin, Social Media Editor

I’ve always loved the band LANY and this past week they blessed all of their fans by dropping a new album called “Mama’s Boy.” It’s so difficult for me to pick which song off this album is my favorite, but “Cowboy in LA” was the first song that I heard and have had it on repeat ever since. The lyrics are simple yet sweet as Paul Klein (a band member) talks about the aspect of southern hospitality being brought to the coast and the differences between LA culture and other places.

The Lakes by Taylor Swift | Selected by Camille Rasor, Arts & Life Editor

This bonus track to the brilliance that is Taylor Swift’s folklore album brings a conclusion to the album that was not there before the deluxe album was released. Previously, the album ended on a track called “Hoax,” which, though a beautiful song, left a haunting feeling in the heart of the listener.

“The Lakes” brings such a romantic, nostalgic close to the album, especially with the lyrics “take me to the lakes, where all the poets went to die / I don’t belong, and my beloved, neither do you.”

Paradise by the Dashboard Light by Meatloaf | Selected by Matthew Soderberg, News Editor

“Paradise By the Dashboard Light” is a great driving down the road at 1 a.m., roll the windows down, open up the sunroof, crank up the volume kind of song. My grandma introduced me to this song, and now at any family gathering this is what we all sing together through board game nights and cooking gumbo together. When looking to bond over such a silly, amazing sing-a-long song, this is my go to.









