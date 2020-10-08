No. 2 Baylor comes out on top after shootout with Oklahoma

By Harper Mayfield | Sports Writer

Baylor came out on top 3-2 after a shootout with Oklahoma in the Ferrell Center on Thursday night, emerging victorious after going a full five sets with the Sooners. Baylor won sets one, two, and five, after dropping sets three and four.

Senior outside hitter Yossiana Pressley surpassed the 1,500th career kills mark against the Sooners, finishing the night with a match-high 22 kills.

“I had a sense of urgency, and I am dialed in more, more focused,” Pressley said. “I had a sense of urgency. I dialed in more and more focused. I need to make sure that I do well and do my job as a hitter, or as a passer, or as a blocker, or whatever it may be.”

After not losing a set in their last two matches, the Bears had to adjust to their struggles with OU. After starting out hot and taking the first two sets with ease, Baylor had to fight through the next three sets for the win.

“We were just slow to adjust to their adjustments, I think we got into a little bit of a passing rut,” said redshirt junior setter Callie Williams. “They were able to get on some runs … Luckily we were able to turn it around.”

Williams finished the match with 48 assists, a season high.

“I’ve never played with such amazing hitters, such amazing teammates, it’s just an absolute blessing for me,” Williams said. “They make me look good.”

Hit percentage has been one of Baylor’s strong points all season, as the Bears were the nation’s leaders in hit percentage coming into the match with 36.3%. In the sets the team lost, their hit percentage dropped dramatically, as far .088 in the third set.

“That’s the frustrating part, when they’re tipping balls back at you, we weren’t converting in transition,” said head coach Ryan McGuyre. “We haven’t found our identity as a team yet this year, we know what Baylor volleyball is like, but in some of the grind times … We weren’t sustainable.”

Sophomore middle blocker Kara McGhee recorded a career high 14 kills while junior libero Shanel Bramschreiber led the Bears with 19 digs, her third-consecutive double-digit outing this season.

The Bears will face the Sooners against Friday night at 6 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.