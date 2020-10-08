Baylor football activities paused

By Matthew Soderberg | News Editor

Baylor University has paused all football activities after recent positive tests. The Bears have an off week this weekend before taking on Oklahoma State on Oct.17 for Homecoming.

Baylor Football called the suspension a “precautionary measure” to facilitate “further evaluation” of recent test results and contact tracing protocols in a press release.

“At this time and in the interest of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff, we have temporarily suspended all football-related activities. Their health and wellness will always be our top priority,” Baylor Director of Athletics Mack B. Rhoades said. “We are taking all possible precautions and our focus remains playing the scheduled game with Oklahoma State at McLane Stadium on October 17.”

Baylor has already postponed and canceled two games this season to COVID-19: a Sept. 12 date with Louisiana Tech was initially postponed and then canceled after Hurricane Laura decimated the Bulldogs; and a Sept. 19 matchup with Houston was canceled after Baylor was unable to field enough players within a particular position group.