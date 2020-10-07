Kaur named Big 12 Women’s Golfer of the Month

By DJ Ramirez | Sports Editor

Baylor women’s golf redshirt junior Gurleen Kaur was named Big 12 Women’s Golfer of the Month by the conference on Wednesday, becoming the 10th player in program history to receive the award and the first Amy Lee in 2016.

Kaur was given the award along with Kansas State’s Reid Issac after the Schooner Fall Classic, where the two were co-medalists. Kaur was the only player to shoot below-par in all three rounds of the tournament with scores of 69-69-67, recording a 54-hole total of 205, good for third-best in program history.

The two-time All-American led the Bears to a new school record 54-hole total at 7-under-par 833 in their commanding 31-stroke win in the tournament that saw all nine Big 12 teams compete.

Kaur leads Baylor with a career stroke average of 72.77 through 77 career rounds, standing .23 strokes ahead of Hayley Davis at 73.00. The medalist honor at the Schooner Classic was the second of Kaur’s career, marking the fourth top-3 finish of her career and her 11th top-10 finish. The Houston native moved up 23 spots to No. 78 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking with her win.

Kaur is the first Baylor player to be invited into the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. Her invitation was extended to the 2021 competition after the 2020 event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Baylor women’s golf will be back in action this weekend, competing in the Betty Rawls Invitational at the University of Texas Golf Club in Austin. The Bears will wrap up fall play Oct. 22-23 at the Cowgirl Classic in Stillwater, Okla.