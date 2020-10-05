Baylor men’s golf nails second Big 12 Match Play Championship

By Grace Smith | Broadcast Reporter

The Baylor men’s golf team has done it again as they take home the Big 12 Match Play Championship trophy for a second time. The Bears left the course undefeated with a 5-0 record. The event being only three years old, Baylor claimed the inaugural Match Play win in 2018.

The Bears started off the tournament with a victory Friday morning against TCU. They continued to dominate the course on Saturday, defeating both Oklahoma and West Virginia. These wins claimed their spot in the title match. On Sunday, the Bears fought for their win against Oklahoma State.

The Cowboys had them tied 3-3 in individual matches. However, Baylor claimed the victory in the hole differential tiebreaker, winning 9-4. On Sunday morning, with their pool title secured, the Bears beat Iowa State 3-2-1 to complete a perfect 4-0 run through pool play.

While this Match Play at Golf Club at Houston Oaks was no new territory for the Bears, head coach Mike McGraw said just being able to travel again with his players had him feeling “thankful.”

“It is something we will not take for granted in the future,” McGraw said. “Just being able to compete is a great opportunity.”

The weekend’s win is McGraw’s 41st team title and his 11th tournament championship in his seventh season coaching the Bears. Leading up to Sunday’s championship, McGraw said when it comes to the team’s mindset, they “tried to keep it simple.”

“We told each other to focus on only the match in front of us and not to look ahead,” McGraw said. “More specifically, each individual set his focus only on the opponent across the tee box from him.”

With more than a focused mindset, McGraw said the team’s synergy is “incredible”, being a crucial part of their successful weekend.

“You can tell that these guys really love each other, and that goes a long way on a college golf team,” McGraw said.

Baylor men’s golf hopes to wrap up their fall season in the Maridoe Collegiate Individual Oct. 18-20 at the Maridoe Golf Club in Carrollton.