Bears earn second sweep over TCU, receive conference championship rings

By Harper Mayfield | Sports Writer, Video by Tim Longoria | Broadcast Reporter

Baylor volleyball experienced a familiar feeling Saturday night, after sweeping TCU three sets to none for the second night in a row 25-19, 25-19, 25-12.

Adding to the night’s excitement at the Ferrell Center was the presentation of Baylor’s Big 12 championship rings from the 2019-20 season. The ring ceremony brought back both recent Baylor alumnae and fond memories.

“It was awesome, definitely a cherry on top of the weekend,” said sophomore middle blocker Kara McGhee.

The Bears have won their last 19 matches in Waco, and TCU wasn’t going to be the team to end the streak. Head coach Ryan McGuyre said Baylor’s skill earned the win tonight.

“Whenever you’re playing a back-to-back, I think the better team always wins the second match,” McGuyre said. “We kept TCU with some great hitters to a negative hitting percentage [in the third.]”

TCU hit at a low rate over the whole match, finishing with an overall average of 13.6%. In the third set, the Frogs hit in the negatives, finishing at a rate of -3.4%.

Reigning AVCA National Player of the Year Yossiana Pressley starred for Baylor, finishing with 12 kills. Redshirt junior setter Callie Williams tallied a double-double with 32 assists and 13 digs, while McGhee and redshirt junior opposite Marieke van der Mark combined for nine blocks. McGuyre said Williams’s contributions were key for Baylor.

“[She] did a great job running the show,” McGuyre said.

The Horned Frogs were neck-and-neck with Baylor at the start, staying within one point of the Bears through the first four services. Baylor went on a 4-0 run to pull away, aided by two more 3-0 runs later in the set, going on to win the set 25-19. Baylor struck first in the second set, but TCU responded with a 5-0 run to take a lead early in the set. Not to be denied, Baylor went on two 4-0 tears to cement a 25-19 win. The final set was all Baylor, as the Bears scored 10 points unanswered to put the match away.

“We got our middles going late, and [McGhee and Laché Harper] were unstoppable,” McGuyre said.

Baylor will welcome the Oklahoma Sooners to Waco next week for a pair of matches Oct. 8-9. The first of two matches with OU will be broadcast on ESPNU, while the second will be watchable on Big 12 Now and ESPN+. The Frogs will return to Fort Worth next week to host Texas Tech.