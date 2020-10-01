Women’s tennis hits court for first time since spring season cancellation

By Grace Smith | Broadcast Reporter

The woman’s tennis team is “over the moon” to have the opportunity to compete on the court again. They are headed to Fort Worth today to play in the TCU Invitational.

Head coach Joey Scrivano emphasized that college campuses are back “for the most part.” Highlighting the Big 12’s decision to compete, Scrivano said playing felt different than it did in March and April.

“We’re doing things the right way,” Scrivano said. “We’re protecting the student-athletes but at the same time, we’re not living in fear.”

This weekend’s matchup is an individual event, set up where each player will play a different school each day. The entire team will play against an SEC school. Scrivano said it will “feel” like a dual match, but the results will be individualized. The team’s goal this weekend is to build experience.

“I want our players to play in those top spots, but also to get some experience lower as well because there is pressure there too,” Scrivano said.

The Bears have a stacked roster going into the season. Scrivano said it’s “unchartered territory’ for a women’s coach to have such a “deep” roster. Their lineup is very flexible. He said his players are understanding of each other and ready to help one another at all times.

“It’s a great feeling to know that if a player just isn’t in that right frame of mind, they’re not going to get it this year, it’s OK because we have someone else that can help them,” Scrivano said.

Scrivano said he is also excited to see his top recruit, Las Vegas freshman Audrey Boch-Collins, play this weekend. The highest-ranked American at No. 2 in the country, Scrivano said she has a tremendous amount of upside, calling her a great athlete.

The Bears will compete in the TCU Invitational throughout the weekend, with the tournament ending Sunday. Baylor will next hit the court at home, hosting the Texas Shootout sponsored by H-E-B on Oct. 23.