Baylor women’s golf crushes Schooner Classic with dominating 31-stroke win

By Will Chamblee | Sports Writer

Baylor women’s golf had a historic performance, beating program records on its way to winning the Schooner Fall Classic Monday in Norman, Okla., by a staggering 31-strokes.

Junior Gurleen Kaur led the way, shooting 5-under 205 en-route to the second medalist honor of her career, as Baylor shot a school-record 7-under-par 833 for their 54-hole total.

Head coach Jay Goble said that he was proud of Kaur to bounce back from a difficult finish in last year’s Schooner Fall Classic.

“Gurleen finished one shot out of the lead last year, so for her to get it done today was amazing,” Goble said. “I can feel her feeding off of the competition on our team, and I think she has big things coming this year.”

The Bears’ 31-stroke victory was the largest in program history, coming over a field that included all nine Big 12 teams as well as Arkansas State and North Texas.

Each of Baylor’s five players finished in the top-25 of individual scores, including three which finished in the top-5.

Freshman Britta Snyder finished tied for third, while fifth-year senior Elodie Chapelet finished fifth. Freshmen Hannah Karg and Rosie Belsham rounded out the Baylor team, finishing 10th and 21st respectively.

“Everyone played well for us,” Goble said. “For freshmen Britta and Rosie to come out and have solid rounds right away, I think that’s just a preview of our bright future. They’re already fantastic players, and I’m looking forward to watching what they can achieve.”

Baylor accounted for three of the four team rounds that were even-par or under in the tournament. Kaur was the only player to shoot below-par in all three of her rounds.

Goble was particularly impressed by Karg’s play, as the Hamburg, Germany native shot 3-over 213 for the tournament, citing her short game as a strength.

“Hannah played her best tournament as a Bear, and I believe her short game has the potential to be one of the best in college golf,” Goble said. “I’m proud of her fighting for every score.”

Baylor will hit the links again on Oct. 10-11 at the Betsy Rawls Invitational, which is played at the University of Texas Golf Club in Austin.