Bears suffer first loss of season in overtime defeat by Cyclones

By Will Chamblee | Sports Writer

Baylor women’s soccer suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Iowa State Friday night in Ames, Iowa. Cyclones freshman defender Olivia Edwards scored the winning goal in the second half of the golden goal period.

Baylor head coach Paul Jobson said the Bears took too long to get into a rhythm and break down ISU.

“I thought Iowa State was very good executing their game plan, especially early in the match,” Jobson said. “I think once we dialed it in, we had the better chances. By that time though, we were a goal down.

Baylor owned possession throughout the first half, peppering Iowa State’s goal with shots. The Bears totaled 10 shots during the first 45, forcing Iowa State sophomore goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz to make six saves.

The breakthrough for the Cyclones happened in the 14th minute when sophomore forward Kenady Adams hit a low shot that snuck past Baylor senior goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt.

Adams’ goal ended Baylor’s streak of 220 consecutive minutes played without allowing a score.

Iowa State went into the half with the 1-0 lead, marking the first time they have led at the half this season.

Baylor continued to hit shot after shot at the ISU goal in the second half, knocking another 11 shots at the Cyclones’ net.

The Bears finally evened the score when freshman midfielder Chloe Japic hit a brilliant curling shot off an indirect free kick in the 73rd minute.

“I was proud of how we fought back to equalize,” Jobson said. “(Chloe) Japic hit a fantastic free kick.”

Japic’s goal marked the first time a freshman has scored Baylor’s first goal of the season since redshirt-sophomore midfielder Maddie Algya in 2018.

The two teams ended regulation tied 1-1, leading to the golden goal periods. Baylor has taken all three of their games to golden goal this season.

Three minutes into the second overtime, Iowa State’s Edwards scored the winning goal off of a corner. It was the Cyclones only shot of extra time.

With the loss, the Bears falls to 0-1-2 on the season and are still searching for their first victory.

Jobson is staying positive despite the disappointing loss.

“These are the games you learn the most about your team,” Jobson said. “I am excited to get home to start preparing for next week’s match with this great group of girls.”

Baylor will take on Oklahoma State at 7 p.m. on Friday at Betty Lou Mays Soccer Field in Waco.