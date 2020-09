This week on Lariat TV News Today we look into Baylor’s decision to alter the spring calendar, making drastic changes such as moving spring break. We also take a look at one Baylor student’s story of survival as she fought brain cancer that she only discovered by way of a true miracle. Lastly, we preview football’s first game of the season as the Dave Aranda era kicks off Saturday. All of this and more is in this week’s newscast!