In this week’s edition of Lariat TV News Today, we hear from President Linda Livingstone as she addresses the tough questions students are asking regarding Covid-19. We also take an inside look at the music department’s special tribute to two Baylor professors who are grieving the loss of their son. Lastly, we dive into the return of sports this fall season. Tune into LTVN each Friday morning for stories about Baylor, for Baylor!